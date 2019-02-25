Markets gain…Some economists predict 2020 recession…China trade optimism

BEIJING (AP) — China’s main stock index jumped to an eight-month high Monday and other global markets advanced after President Donald Trump agreed to postpone a tariff hike on Chinese goods. Futures point to opening gains on Wall Street. Benchmark U.S. crude slipped but remained above $57 per barrel. The dollar declined against the yen and the euro.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Roughly half the nation’s business economists say they think the U.S. economy will slip into recession by the end of next year, and three-fourths envision such a downturn beginning by the end of 2021. The finding comes from the latest survey by the National Association for Business Economics of its member economists. Just 10 percent of them say they foresee a recession beginning this year. At the other extreme, only 11 percent expect the economy to avoid a recession through 2021.

BEIJING (AP) — China’s stock market surged Monday after President Donald Trump’s decision to postpone a tariff hike on Chinese imports and state media expressed optimism a fight over Beijing’s technology ambitions can be resolved. The conflict has threatened to disrupt global trade and drag on weakening economic growth. Washington accuses Beijing of stealing or pressuring foreign companies to hand over technology. The Trump administration wants China to roll back plans for government-led creation of global leaders in robotics and other technology.

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Chinese tech company Huawei takes center stage Monday at the world’s biggest mobile industry trade fair, as it wages a geopolitical battle with the U.S. government over its role in next-generation telecom networks. Huawei has an outsize presence at MWC Barcelona, a four-day industry showcase of mobile devices and innovations that’s expected to draw 100,000 visitors. The focus at this year’s meeting is new 5G networks due to roll out in the coming years. But an ongoing U.S.-China dispute over Huawei, the world’s biggest maker of networking gear, is casting a pall.

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — British Prime Minister Theresa May is under pressure to delay the country’s departure from the European Union, after she postponed a vote in Parliament on her Brexit deal with the bloc. May is holding meetings with EU leaders including German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday at an EU-Arab League summit in the Egyptian Red Sea resort of Sharm El-Sheikh, as she seeks elusive changes to the U.K.-EU divorce agreement. Britain’s Parliament has rejected the deal once, and May has just over a month to get it approved.

