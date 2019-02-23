Wall Street rally…US-China trade talks continue… Report: Some phone apps send sensitive data to Facebook

NEW YORK (AP) — The stock market has had a good week. A broad rally on Friday came as investors grew hopeful that talks between the U.S. and China this weekend will lead to a resolution of a costly trade war. The S&P 500 rose 17 points, or 0.6 percent, to 2,792 while the Dow gained 181 points, or 0.7 percent, to 26,031. The Nasdaq climbed 67 points, or 0.9 percent, to 7,527. Also, benchmark grade crude oil rose 30 cents, closing at $57.26 a barrel in New York.

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. and Chinese negotiators agreed Friday to extend high-level trade talks through the weekend, and President Donald Trump said he hoped to meet next month at his Florida resort with President Xi Jinping to try to finalize an agreement. The news followed two days of negotiations in Washington aimed at resolving a trade dispute that has rattled financial markets and threatened global economic growth.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Billionaire Warren Buffett says the company he built through decades of acquisitions continues to perform well even though he hasn’t found any major deals at attractive prices recently. Buffett released his annual letter to Berkshire Hathaway Inc. shareholders on Saturday. He wrote that investors should continue betting on the American economy because Berkshire has prospered by doing so, but that they shouldn’t forget about the rest of the world. He also said the two potential successors he promoted last year to oversee most day-to-day operations are doing well, but the 88-year-old tycoon made no mention of retiring.

NEW YORK (AP) — The Wall Street Journal is reporting that several phone apps are sending sensitive user data to Facebook, including health information, without users’ consent. The report says an analytics tool called “App Events” allows app developers to record user activity and report it back to Facebook, even if the user isn’t on Facebook.

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors has stopped making the Chevrolet Volt, a ground-breaking electric car with a gasoline backup motor. The last Volt rolled off the assembly line at a Detroit factory with little ceremony on Tuesday. The car led to advances in battery technology, clearing the way for the Volt’s successor, the longer-range Chevy Bolt. But the Volt never caught on with U.S. consumers who now prefer SUVs and trucks.