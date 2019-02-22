Stocks, oil finish higher…GM ends production of groundbreaking car… Microsoft workers oppose military device contract

UNDATED (AP) — Technology and health care companies led U.S. stocks higher today. The S&P 500 rose 17 points, or 0.6 percent, to 2,792. The Dow gained 181 points, or 0.7 percent, to 26,031. The Nasdaq climbed 67 points, or 0.9 percent, to 7,527. And the Russell 2000 picked up 14 points, or 0.9 percent, to 1,590. Crude oil futures prices ended higher in New York today. The near-month contract for the benchmark grade rose 30 cents — closing at $57.26 a barrel.

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors has stopped making the Chevrolet Volt, a ground-breaking electric car with a gasoline backup motor. The last Volt rolled off the assembly line at a Detroit factory with little ceremony on Tuesday. The car led to advances in battery technology, clearing the way for the Volt’s successor, the longer-range Chevy Bolt. But the Volt never caught on with U.S. consumers who now prefer SUVs and trucks.

UNDATED (AP) — A group of Microsoft workers is demanding the company cancel a contract supplying U.S. Army soldiers with HoloLens headsets that could help them spot adversaries on the battlefield. A protest letter circulating among employees today said they “refuse to create technology for warfare and oppression.” It’s addressed to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and President Brad Smith.

NEW YORK (AP) — The Wall Street Journal is reporting that several phone apps are sending sensitive user data to Facebook, including health information, without users’ consent. The report says an analytics tool called “App Events” allows app developers to record user activity and report it back to Facebook, even if the user isn’t on Facebook.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says the possibility of dropping criminal charges against Huawei (WAH’-way) would be discussed with U.S. attorneys and with Attorney General Bill Barr in coming weeks. The Justice Department last month unsealed charges against the Chinese company, its chief financial officer, who had been arrested in Canada and several of its subsidiaries, alleging not only violation of trade sanctions but also the theft of trade secrets.