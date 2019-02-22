Mixed stocks…German economic worries…China-Australia coal

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares were mixed Friday after a slide on Wall Street as nervous investors eyed U.S.-China trade talks in Washington. Futures point to a slightly higher opening on Wall Street. Benchmark U.S. crude oil rose to just above $57 a barrel . The dollar rose against the yen and fell against the euro.

BERLIN (AP) — Business confidence in Germany has fallen for the sixth consecutive month and hit a four-year low as worries persist about the outlook for Europe’s biggest economy at a time of global trade tensions. A closely watched survey by the Ifo institute said its monthly index declined to 98.5 points from 99.3 in January, sinking to its lowest level since December 2014. That was a slightly worse showing than the 98.9 points economists had forecast. Managers’ assessment of both their current situation and their outlook for the next six months darkened.

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — China said Friday that reported delays in handling of coal shipments from Australia were due to stepped up inspections to protect the environment. Customs officials had strengthened quality and safety inspections of imported coal “in accordance with relevant laws and regulations” to better protect Chinese importers and ensure environmental safety. An official said a report by the Reuters news agency saying that ports in the northern Chinese city of Dalian had banned imports of Australian coal was “not true.”

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Automakers Daimler and BMW are formally launching their joint venture in services that make it possible to use their cars without necessarily owning one. Daimler CEO Dieter Zetsche and BMW’s Harald Krueger held a joint news conference in Berlin on Friday to outline their efforts in auto-related services, which include short-term rentals of vehicles in big cities through smartphone apps. The business also includes apps to call for a ride, in competition with rivals such as Uber and Lyft from the information technology sector.

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Soon after Zion Williamson’s shoe ripped apart, Nike’s stock price took a hit. The freak injury during one of the college basketball season’s marquee games immediately sparked debates about everything from the shoe manufacturer to insurance issues and whether the likely NBA lottery pick should risk his professional future by continuing to play for the top-ranked-for-now Blue Devils. Williamson is day to day with a mild right knee sprain.