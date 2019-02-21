Bowser taking over at Nintendo

REDMOND, WA – Reggie Fils-Aime is retiring after more than 13 years as President and COO at Nintendo of America. According to Business Wire, his replacement is current Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing Doug Bowser.

Boswer called it his “great fortune to work with and be mentored by Reggie for four years at Nintendo of America.” He also said he plans to build on Fils-Aime’s work to “evolve and expand” the brand.

Bowser joined Nintendo of America in May 2015 as Vice President of Sales and was promoted the next year. He led marketing efforts for the Nintendo Switch.

The transition is expected to take place in April.