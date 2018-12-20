Stocks slip…US charges 2 alleged Chinese hackers…US probes steering failure complaints in Ram pickups

NEW YORK (AP) — Stock indexes are slipping in morning trading on Wall Street, a day after the latest big plunge rocked markets around the world. After steady gains through the spring and summer, stocks have slumped in the fall as investors worry that global economic growth is cooling off and that the U.S. could slip into a recession in the next few years. The benchmark S&P 500 index has slumped more than 5 percent in the last six days and is now 15 percent below the peak it reached in late September.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is charging two Chinese citizens with carrying out an extensive hacking campaign to steal data from U.S. companies. Prosecutors say they were acting on behalf of China’s main intelligence agency. Court papers filed in Manhattan federal court allege the hackers were able to breach the computers of more than 45 entities in 12 states. The victims were in a variety of industries from aviation and space to pharmaceutical technology.

BERLIN (AP) — A court in Germany has sided with chipmaker Qualcomm in a patent dispute with Apple that could see sales of older iPhone models halted. The Munich regional court ruled today that Apple and its subsidiaries had breached a European patent held by San Diego-based Qualcomm. The court said in a statement that this effectively means Apple is “banned from offering or distributing unlicensed” devices including the iPhone 7, iPhone 8 and iPhone X. The “plus” variants of the iPhones 7 and 8 are also affected.

LONDON (AP) — Hundreds of flights have been canceled and more than 100,000 travelers disrupted at Britain’s second-busiest airport since drones were spotted over the airfield. A body that represents British air traffic controllers says today’s disruption at Gatwick Airport is unprecedented, but “such an event will continue to be a threat until appropriate measures are taken.” The Guild of Air Traffic Control Officers says regulators have repeatedly ignored its calls for tougher measures against drones near aircraft.

DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating complaints that the steering can fail on some Ram pickup trucks. The investigation covers about 200,000 Ram 2500s from the 2015 and 2016 model years. The government agency says it has two complaints that the linkage between the steering box to the front wheels can come apart. One injury was reported. Investigators will determine how often the problem happens and whether a recall is needed.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Uber is resuming autonomous vehicle tests in an area near downtown Pittsburgh. Today’s restart comes just over nine months after one of its autonomous cars struck and killed a pedestrian in Arizona. Testing has been suspended since the accident in March. The ride-hailing company received permission to resume testing from the Pennsylvania Transportation Department on Monday. It plans to start with a few cars in an area near its offices.