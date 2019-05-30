360° Perspective: AFA Class of 2019

COLORADO SPRINGS – On this historic day in Colorado Springs, we’re taking a closer look at this year’s graduating Air Force Academy class. These men and women go on to serve our country and it’s no easy feat to get here. That’s why we’re celebrating the Class of 2019 in this 360° Perspective.

This is no ordinary class.

Out of more than 9,000 applicants, just over 1,500 get offered spots. More than half of the men and women in the top 10 percent of their high school class.

1,242 were accepted into the Academy and Thursday, 989 became graduates.

The Class of 2019 includes 74 percent men and 26 percent women. Nearly a third are minorities.

Some fun facts about the group:

-There are 4 sets of twins!

-65 sons and 18 daughters of USAFA alumni.

-Two cadet males and two females had both parents attend USAFA.

-One woman’s parents both graduated from West Point.

-Cadets were admitted from every state in the nation.

-The 10 international students were from Kazakhstan, Philippines, Romania, Rwanda, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, and Tunisia.

Now to the future of these amazing men and women.

-More than 500 are going to pilot training.

-5 are going to combat systems operator training.

-2 are going to battle manager training.

-45 will train on remotely piloted aircraft.

All of the graduates will serve at least five years active-duty, but some will serve even longer. For example, those in pilot training will serve 10-years after they get their wings.

All of today’s graduates help make up the now more than 51,000 who have completed four years at the Academy, including 6,000 women.

In its history, more than 700 have gone on to achieve the rank of General.

To the Class of 2019, and all who came before, thank you for your service! And- congratulations to this elite class of Second Lieutenants, we’re so proud to have you as part of our community.

Numbers provided by the Air Force Academy.

