360° Perspective: Time Change Debate

COLORADO SPRINGS – We all just lost an hour “springing forward” this weekend, but why?

We’re taking a closer look in this 360° Perspective.

Daylight Saving Time has been around a hundred years. All states, except Hawaii and Arizona observe eight months of Saving Time and four months Standard Time.

President Trump tweeted Monday he supports eliminating the fall back.

Making Daylight Saving Time permanent is O.K. with me! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 11, 2019

Congress enacted Daylight Saving Time in World War I to save energy. It was repealed and then the same thing happened during World War II.

Even after the repeals some states would still change their clocks, using their own schedules for spring forward and fall back. This caused chaos and confusion.

Then the Uniform Time Act of 1966 was established so everyone would change on the same days. The Act also allows states to exempt themselves.

The Department of Transportation regulates the policy and says there are several reasons for the change:

-It saves energy.

-It saves lives, and prevents traffic injuries.

-It reduces crime.

The argument against the twice yearly time change:

-Slim to none energy savings.

-Increase in energy use.

-Farmers do not support it.

-Health issues.

To end the time change it would require Congressional approval.

Florida Senator Marco Rubio sponsored legislation last week to make Daylight Saving Time permanent nationwide. A similar proposal failed last year.

In Florida, former Governor Rick Scott signed a law to make it permanent there, but Congress hasn’t signed off on it, putting their switch on hold.

A proposal to keep Colorado on Mountain Time year round failed this legislative session and in previous sessions.

A citizen-led ballot proposal to try and get Colorado on Daylight Saving Time year round is pending review. That proposal would take it to the voters in 2020.

