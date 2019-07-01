Protesters in Hong Kong damage legislative building

HONG KONG (AP) – Protesters are making a second attempt to smash through windows at Hong Kong’s legislative building.

A clanging sound could be heard late Monday afternoon as they banged repeatedly on the windows.

With a crowd of a hundred or more people around them, a group of eight to 10 people repeatedly rammed a shopping cart and poles into a glass panel. After they managed to get the cart wedged into the damaged panel, police grabbed the cart away from them. They also posted a sign saying to the protesters, stop charging before we use force.

The combative group tried to shield themselves with umbrellas, a tactic used in the past to ward off pepper spray. Television footage showed police waiting with gas masks on, but it was unclear if they would deploy the gas.

The unexpected disruption stalled the start of an annual march Monday marking the anniversary of the former British colony’s return to China in 1997.

The protesters say the government isn’t responding to their demands for a formal withdrawal of an extradition bill that has been suspended and the resignation of Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam.

Meanwhile, U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton says Washington expects China to adhere to its international obligations when it comes to handling matters related to Hong Kong.

The U.S. expects “China like every other country to adhere to its international obligations,” Bolton said.

In Beijing, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told reporters at a daily briefing that “Hong Kong affairs are purely China’s internal affairs, and no foreign country has the right to intervene.”

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)