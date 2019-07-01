Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Iran says it has surpassed limit of low-enriched uranium set by nuclear deal

Iran-nuclear-facility
FILE – This Jan. 15, 2011 file photo shows the heavy water nuclear facility near Arak, 150 miles southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran. (Hamid Foroutan/ISNA via AP, File)

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) – Iran’s foreign minister says it has surpassed the limit on its stockpile of low-enriched uranium set by the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

The state-run IRNA news agency quoted Mohammad Javad Zarif as making the announcement Monday.

The deal limited Iran to 300 kilograms of uranium enriched up to 3.67%.

IRNA reported that Zarif, answering a reporter’s question about whether Iran had broken the limit, said: “Yes.”

The report did not elaborate.

This represents the first time Iran has broken one of the limits set by the accord. President Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. from the nuclear deal last year and restored heavy economic sanctions on Iran, which recently said it would back away from its commitments if the deal is not renegotiated.

Associated Press

Thunderstorms with heavy rain and gusty winds today

Wildland fire burning north of Penrose near Highway 115

Mobile home park sues tenants and threatens neighbors with eviction over a tree

