Hot weather persists Sunday with a cool down on the way

Today’s Forecast: Sunday is going to be hot and sunny once again, with a chance of rain this evening. Summer heat continues, with highs ranging between 5-10 degrees above average. Clouds and rain will increase for the mountains by lunch time, into the early afternoon. The front range will likely stay dry until the late afternoon and dinner time. Thunderstorms will be non-severe with lightning and pockets of heavy rain.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High – 91; Low – 60. A clear start this morning will be followed by a hot day. Temperatures are rising quickly, to the 80s by lunch, and peaking in the low 90s today. This evening, more clouds and a thunderstorm are possible, likely near dinner until about 9 pm. Tonight will be mild and humid, to the low 60s.

PUEBLO: High – 98; Low – 62. One more day of hot weather is in store before finally cooling down Monday. Expect to be in the 90s by noon, to the upper 90s by 4 pm. The sky will stay mostly clear, and there is a chance for a thunderstorm this evening. The rain today will be hit or miss for Pueblo county.

CANON CITY: High – 95; Low – 63. Sunday looks very warm again, to the mid 90s. Clouds moving in by the afternoon will provide some shade from the hot sun. An afternoon shower or thunderstorm is possible, but that chance will be greater tomorrow. Tonight will be mild and humid, to the low 60s.

WOODLAND PARK: High – 80; Low – 52. A beautiful day is ahead to Woodland Park and Teller county. Temperatures will climb to about 80 degrees this afternoon. Rain is possible after 12 pm with isolated lightning. Tonight will be cool, to the low 50s. Rain may start again as soon as Monday morning.

TRI-LAKES: High – 80s; Low – 50s. A very warn day is ahead, with Tri-lakes staying out of the scorching heat, reaching the 80s today. The first half of the afternoon will be sunny, with increasing clouds after lunch. Rain showers and thunderstorms are likely from about 3 pm into the early evening. Pockets of heavy rain and lightning will be the main hazards.

PLAINS: High – 90/100s; Low – 60s. Another scorcher, with 90s and 100s in store. The rain in the mountains and the front range will not make it past eastern El Paso and Pueblo counties. This will lead to another hot and sunny evening in the Plains. Tonight will be mild to the 60s. Watch for strong thunderstorms Monday night, with hail potential.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High – 80s/90s; Low – 50s. Warm today, with a lower chance of rain than areas further north. Expect 80s for Walsenburg, and 90s for Trinidad. The day will be mostly sunny, so lather up on sunscreen. Watch tomorrow for potential heavy rain on the Springs burn scar. We will be watching out for flash flooding.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Monday brings a change in the weather pattern, with a 10 degree cool down, and widespread rain for the state. Mountain showers begin Monday morning, spreading to the I-25 corridor by lunch. Showers and thunderstorms will gain intensity through the afternoon, with the hail threat mostly for the Plains. Rain remains in the forecast through mid-week, as temperatures steadily increase. Back to hot and dry by the 4th of July.