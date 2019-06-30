A Stormy Start to your Holiday Week

Tonight’s Forecast:

Most of the thunderstorms have been confined to the mountains, but a few may still spread onto the I-25 corridor. The greatest threat from these are lightning and gusty winds. As quickly as they develop, they also die down due to the heating of the day. With little wind in the atmosphere, the storms don’t move much, so they will bring a brief downpour should you find yourself underneath one. Tonight, the storms will fizzle out by 10pm and the skies will become partly cloudy with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Monday will bring a more widespread threat of showers and storms. Clouds will develop earlier in the day and we’ll be under mostly cloudy skies. Although thunderstorms will once again develop in the mountains, a stronger line will develop on the plains thanks to a dry line. Highs will be much cooler, topping off in just the lower 80s for the Springs and upper 80s to lower 90s for Pueblo.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 60, High: 82. Tonight, partly cloudy with a low near 60. Mostly cloudy on Monday with widely scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

PUEBLO: Low: 63, High: 90. Tonight, mostly clear with temperatures in the mid to lower 60s. Mostly cloudy on Monday with widely scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

CANON CITY: Low: 63, High: 87. Tonight, mostly clear with temperatures in the mid to lower 60s. Mostly cloudy on Monday with widely scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 52, High: 73. Partly cloudy tonight with lows in the lower 50s. Mostly cloudy on Monday with widely scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 50s, High: 70s. Partly cloudy tonight with lows in the 50s. Mostly cloudy on Monday with widely scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

PLAINS: Low: 60s, High: 90s. Clearing tonight with lows in the 60s. Partly cloudy early on Monday with increasing clouds, showers, and eventually thunderstorms by late afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 50s, High: 80s. Partly cloudy tonight with lows in the 50s. Mostly cloudy on Monday with widely scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Extended Outlook:

After the Monday, we find ourselves back into a more routine summertime pattern with morning sunshine and afternoon mountain thunderstorms. Highs will slowly creep into the mid and upper 80s, with the final temperature depending on the cloud cover and thunderstorm development. As of right now, Independence Day looks great with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 80s for the Springs and lower 90s for Pueblo. As we head towards the holiday weekend, a fresh cold front will move into the state and drop our temperatures. It will also bring a chance for showers and storms for both Saturday and Sunday.