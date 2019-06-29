Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
South Korean president says Trump to meet Kim at DMZ

SEOUL, South Korea – South Korean President Moon Jae-in says President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will meet at the Demilitarized Zone Sunday.

Kim accepted the invitation to meet when Trump visits the heavily-fortified border between North and South Korea.

Moon called both leaders “brave” for holding the meeting, and said, “I hope President Trump will go down in history as the president who achieves peace” on the Korean Peninsula.

Trump told reporters at a joint news conference with Moon that he’s looking forward to the meeting, and said he and Kim will “shake hands quickly and say hello” at the meeting in Panmunjom.

Trump Saturday invited Kim to meet him at the border for a symbolic handshake. Trump also expressed openness to crossing into North Korean territory if Kim accepted, saying he’d “have no problem” becoming the first U.S. president to step into North Korea.

