One More Day of HOT Weather

Tonight’s Forecast:

Scattered mountain showers and thunderstorms will continue through the early evening. As we are a little dry, these storms are producing more lightning and wind than they are rain. But, where there is rain, it is a heavy, but brief, downpour. A few may move onto the I-25 corridor, but should come to an end once the sun sets. A few clouds will remain behind from those storms and we’ll drop into the upper 50s for the Pikes Peak region and lower 60s for Pueblo and the Plains.

Sunday will be another hot one with temperatures soaring into the upper 80s for the Pikes Peak Region, lower 90s for Pueblo, and near 100’s for the Eastern Plains. However, a bit more moisture will be entering the state, increasing the chances for showers and thunderstorms. Again, storms will develop over the mountains, but some will move onto the I-25 Corridor by late afternoon.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 59, High: 89. Tonight, a few clouds early with clearing overnight. Lows near 60. Another hot one on Sunday with a chance for an isolated thunderstorm. Highs near 90.

PUEBLO: Low: 64, High: 95. Mostly clear tonight with lows in the lower 60s. Hot on Sunday with highs in the mid-90s and a slight chance for an afternoon thunderstorm.

CANON CITY: Low: 63, High: 92. Becoming mostly clear tonight with lows in the lower 60s. Hot on Sunday with increasing clouds and a chance for an afternoon thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 53, High: 79. Tonight, a few clouds early with clearing overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Increasing clouds early on Sunday with a chance for a thunderstorm. Highs near 80.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 50s, High: 80s. Tonight, a few clouds early with clearing overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Increasing clouds early on Sunday with a chance for a thunderstorm late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

PLAINS: Low: 60s, High: 90s/100s. Mostly clear tonight with lows in the 60s. Hot on Sunday with highs in the upper 90s to near 100!

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 50s/60s, High: 80s/90s. Tonight, a few clouds early with clearing overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Increasing clouds early on Sunday with a chance for a thunderstorm late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Extended Outlook:

We’ll begin the next work week with a better chance for scattered storms on Monday and cooler temps with highs in the lower to mid-80s. As the jet stream begins to break down, our temperatures will drop a little and the chances for afternoon storms will increase a bit. This pattern will last through Wednesday, with the 4th of July holiday looking hot and dry at this time. However, by Friday night, a larger storm system, will pass to the north of Colorado, sending down a cold front with cooler temps and scattered rain chances for next Saturday.