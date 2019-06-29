Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Officials: Florida man robs Wendy’s after grilling burger

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Florida officials say they are looking for a ‘hamburglar’ who broke into two restaurants, fixed himself some food, and then stole money.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect forced his way into a Wendy’s in Jensen Beach, Florida, by smashing a window with a brick. He then fired up the grill, made himself a hamburger, and walked away with the store’s safe. He also went to another Jensen Beach restaurant, where he helped himself to more food and money.

Authorities say the man also tried to rob a gas station, but could not break in.

On Facebook, the office posted photos and asked the public to help identify the suspect, who has a tattoo on his left arm and is described as a white male in his mid-thirties.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Concerns remain over “Robson Arena” in Old North End

Concerns remain over “Robson Arena” in Old North End

4:49 pm
One More Day of HOT Weather

One More Day of HOT Weather

3:54 pm
Skydiver’s death is fourth in a year at Colorado airport

Skydiver’s death is fourth in a year at Colorado airport

3:53 pm
Concerns remain over “Robson Arena” in Old North End
Covering Colorado

Concerns remain over “Robson Arena” in Old North End

One More Day of HOT Weather
News

One More Day of HOT Weather

Skydiver’s death is fourth in a year at Colorado airport
Covering Colorado

Skydiver’s death is fourth in a year at Colorado airport

Scroll to top
Skip to content