Hot temperatures continue this weekend with increasing rain chances

Today’s Forecast:

Saturday will be another hot, summer day with temperatures ranging from 5-10 degrees above average. If you are spending time outdoors, lather up on the sunscreen and drink water! An afternoon thunderstorm is possible in the mountains, along the Pikes Peak region, and towards the Spanish Peaks to Raton Pass areas.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High – 91; Low – 60. Hot today, but not as hot as Friday’s 95°. Temperatures will rise quickly, to the 80s by late morning and over 90 once we get into the early afternoon. Then around 2-3 pm through dinner, a few showers are possible in El Paso county. These storms may have pockets of heavy rain and lightning. Remember, if you hear thunder roar, go indoors.

PUEBLO: High – 99; Low – 63. Another scorcher, to the upper 90s and some triple digits for Pueblo county. A few afternoon clouds or a stray shower may provide some relief from the heat. But, plan on the sunscreen and extra hydration today. By noon, expect to already be in the 90s with plenty of heat. Tonight will be mild, to the 60s!

CANON CITY: High – 97; Low – 62. Expect a quick warm up today, to the upper 90s. The sky will be filled with morning sun and afternoon clouds. A thunderstorm today is possible, which will hopefully just provide some cooling effect. Hail is low in likelihood today, with lightning and heavy rain the main threats. Tonight will be clear, to the low 60s.

WOODLAND PARK: High – 82; Low – 53. A beautiful summer day is in store! It will feel quite warm for Woodland Park and Teller county today. A shower is possible near noon-2 pm with rain chances decreasing thsi evening. Tonight will be mild and mostly clear, to the low 50s. Enjoy some time outside!

TRI-LAKES: High – 80s; Low – 50s. Summer time is here to stay for Saturday! Expect highs in the 80s this afternoon for the Tri-lakes region. It will be perfect weather to be outside. But, watch for an afternoon thunderstorm today near lunch time and through the early evening. Frequent lightning will be the main hazard, with the hail threat remaining low. Tonight will be clear, to the 50s.

PLAINS: High – 90/100s; Low – 60s. Hot, hot, hot today to the upper 90s and 100s. Unfortunately, there won’t be much reprieve from the heat with most showers to the west dissipating before reaching the plains. That said, an isolated storm is possible within a mostly clear day. Two words: sunscreen and water.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High – 80s/90s; Low – 50s. Upper 80s for Walsenburg today and mid 90s for Trinidad. Another warm and clear morning will be interrupted by an afternoon thunderstorm possible. Watch for pockets of heavy as storms develop over the mountains and move east. Hopefully the clouds will provide some shade from the hot sun!

EXTENDED OUTLOOK:

Temperatures cool off better for Sunday afternoon with more widespread scattered showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances improve on Monday and Tuesday with heavy rain and strong thunderstorms increasing flooding concerns for both days. We’ll see rain chances through Wednesday but at the moment, Thursday of next week has a drier look.