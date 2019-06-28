Trump jokes about Russian election meddling next to Putin

OSAKA, Japan (AP) – President Donald Trump is joking with Russian President Vladimir Putin about interfering in U.S. elections.

After a reporter at an international summit in Japan asked Trump if he was going to warn Russia not to meddle in the U.S. election, Trump turned to Putin and jokingly said: “Don’t meddle in the election.”

The off-handed comment came during the two leaders’ first meeting since special counsel Robert Mueller concluded that Russia extensively interfered with the 2016 campaign.

Earlier in the day, Trump said he would discuss trade and disarmament issues with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump said in advance he expected a “very good conversation” with Putin but told reporters that “what I say to him is none of your business.”

U.S. officials are on high alert for more interference next year.