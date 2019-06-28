Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Supreme Court will take up DACA in its next term

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to hear the Trump Administration’s appeal to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program, also known as DACA.

The Obama-era program allows young undocumented “Dreamers” to stay in the United States if they were under 16 when their parents brought them, and if they arrived by 2007.

Trump ordered an end to the program in 2017, resulting in protests and a failed Congressional effort to salvage it.

The Supreme Court will decide the fate of DACA during its next term, which begins in the fall. A ruling in such a contentious case wouldn’t be likely before early 2020.

Melissa Greathouse

Melissa is a digital content producer and television producer for News5.
