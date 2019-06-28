Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Police: 1 person in custody in missing Utah student case

Mackenzie Lueck
Photo of Mackenzie Lueck (Salt Lake City PD)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – Police say one person has been taken into custody in the case of a Utah college student who disappeared 11 days ago.

Salt Lake City police said the person was brought in Friday morning, but did not immediately provide further details ahead of a planned news conference.

The news comes a day after police finished using shovels and dogs in their search of a home belonging to a man they called a “person of interest” in the case. They also removed a vehicle from the man’s home. Investigators have also been searching for a mattress given away from the home last week.

Mackenzie Lueck disappeared after taking a Lyft June 17 from the airport to a park. Police said she met an unidentified person at 3 a.m.

