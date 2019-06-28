Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Man convicted of killing dad over cut allowance

Thomas Gilbert, Jr. (left) was convicted of killing his father, Thomas Gilbert, Sr. (right)

NEW YORK – Attorneys for Thomas Gilbert, Jr., say they plan to appeal his conviction for killing his father, Thomas Gilbert, Sr., over a cut in his allowance.

Gilbert Junior graduated from an Ivy League university but was 30 and unemployed when he killed his father in 2015.

Prosecutors say Gilbert Senior cut his allowance from $1,000 a week to $300 a week a few hours before the murder.

Gilbert’s attorneys argued insanity but the jury disagreed.

He faces up to life in prison when he’s sentenced in August.

Melissa Greathouse

Melissa Greathouse

Melissa is a digital content producer and television producer for News5.
More News
Man convicted of killing dad over cut allowance

Man convicted of killing dad over cut allowance

8:56 pm
Kids gain experience at dog show

Kids gain experience at dog show

7:49 pm
Everything you need to know about Crested Butte’s Wildflower Festival

Everything you need to know about Crested Butte’s Wildflower Festival

7:22 pm
Man convicted of killing dad over cut allowance
News

Man convicted of killing dad over cut allowance

Kids gain experience at dog show
Covering Colorado

Kids gain experience at dog show

Everything you need to know about Crested Butte’s Wildflower Festival
Covering Colorado

Everything you need to know about Crested Butte’s Wildflower Festival

Scroll to top
Skip to content