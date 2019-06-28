Man convicted of killing dad over cut allowance

NEW YORK – Attorneys for Thomas Gilbert, Jr., say they plan to appeal his conviction for killing his father, Thomas Gilbert, Sr., over a cut in his allowance.

Gilbert Junior graduated from an Ivy League university but was 30 and unemployed when he killed his father in 2015.

Prosecutors say Gilbert Senior cut his allowance from $1,000 a week to $300 a week a few hours before the murder.

Gilbert’s attorneys argued insanity but the jury disagreed.

He faces up to life in prison when he’s sentenced in August.