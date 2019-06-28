FDA identifies dog food brands associated with canine heart disease

(FDA) – The Food and Drug Administration has identified 16 dog food brands associated with cases of dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM).

The FDA’s latest report on the matter covers cases of DCM received by the FDA between July 2018 and April 30, 2019, and is the first to include brands most frequently named in those reports. The report also includes spreadsheets of details like the ages, breeds, and other details of the pets affected.

The FDA first issued an alert in 2018 about DCM cases related to dogs eating a diet of pet food containing a high proportion of peas, lentils and other legumes, and potatoes in various forms including whole, flour, protein, and more.

The FDA received 524 reports of DCM between January 1, 2014, and April 30, 2019 (515 canine reports and 9 feline reports), with most submitted after the first public alert in July 2018. Some of those reports involved more than one animal from the same household.

The American Veterinary Medical Association estimates there are 77 million pet dogs in the United States, and while it’s unknown just how commonly dogs develop DCM the increase in reports to the FDA shows a potential increase in cases.

Some breeds — typically large and giant breeds, along with Cocker Spaniels — have a genetic predisposition to DCM, but the reports submitted to the FDA span a wide range, including several without a tendency to develop the disease.

So far the FDA has not determined why certain diets may be associated with DCM. The agency says pet owners should talk to their veterinarians to determine the best diet for their pets.

The FDA has received reports of cats developing DCM, but because of the relatively low number of cases the agency’s investigation has remained focused on dogs.

