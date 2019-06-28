FBI: James Fields sentenced to life in prison

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) – An avowed white supremacist who drove his car into a crowd of anti-racism protesters during a white nationalist rally in Virginia has been sentenced to life in prison on hate crime charges.

James Alex Fields Jr. of Maumee, Ohio, was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty in March to federal hate crime charges in an attack that killed one person and injured more than two dozen others.

He will be sentenced next month on separate state charges. Fields apologized before the judge handed down his sentence.

Susan Bro, the mother of the woman who died, spoke during Fields’ sentencing hearing Friday, Bro said she hopes Fields “can heal someday and help others heal.”

Her testimony was one of more than a dozen statements given by survivors and witnesses to the 2017 attack. Fields appeared stoic, stared straight ahead and didn’t look at any of the victims.

Rosia Parker said she was standing feet away from Bro’s daughter, Heather Heyer, when Heyer was struck. Looking directly at Fields, she remarked that he “could have done anything else but what you did.”

“So, yeah, you deserve everything that you get.”

The “Unite the Right” rally on Aug. 12, 2017, drew hundreds of white nationalists to Charlottesville to protest the planned removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

The case stirred racial tensions around the country.

