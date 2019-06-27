Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Two run from crash that left juvenile with serious head injuries

Credit: Twitter/ @PPDWatchIVCapt

PUEBLO – Police are looking for two people who ran from the scene of a crash that left an unknown age juvenile male with serious head injuries late Wednesday night.

The rollover crash happened at the intersection of Prairie Avenue and Ivywood Lane at around 11 p.m.

Police say the injured male may have been riding in the bed of the pickup, and was thrown when it rolled. He was taken to a hospital in Colorado Springs for treatment of a serious head injury.

No descriptions of the people who ran from the crash scene are currently available.

Chris Loveless

Chris Loveless

Chris Loveless is a producer at KOAA News 5.
