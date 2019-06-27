Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Supreme Court blocks census citizenship question

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Supreme Court is forbidding President Donald Trump’s administration from adding a citizenship question to the 2020 census for now. The court says the Trump administration’s explanation for wanting to add the question was “more of a distraction” than an explanation.

It’s unclear whether the administration would have time to provide a fuller account. Census forms are supposed to be printed beginning next week.

The court ruled 5-4 on Thursday, with Chief Justice John Roberts joining the four liberals in the relevant part of the outcome.

A lower court found the administration violated federal law in the way it tried to add a question broadly asking about citizenship for the first time since 1950.

The Census Bureau’s own experts have predicted that millions of Hispanics and immigrants would go uncounted if the census asked everyone if he or she is an American citizen.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Colorado Springs police looking for missing at-risk man

Colorado Springs police looking for missing at-risk man

10:09 am
Supreme Court blocks census citizenship question

Supreme Court blocks census citizenship question

9:13 am
Supreme Court: Federal courts have no role in shaping political districts

Supreme Court: Federal courts have no role in shaping political districts

8:46 am
Colorado Springs police looking for missing at-risk man
Covering Colorado

Colorado Springs police looking for missing at-risk man

Supreme Court blocks census citizenship question
News

Supreme Court blocks census citizenship question

Supreme Court: Federal courts have no role in shaping political districts
News

Supreme Court: Federal courts have no role in shaping political districts

Scroll to top
Skip to content