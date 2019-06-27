Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Police investigating after shots fired from vehicles in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS – Colorado Springs police said they are investigating after witnesses told them they saw people in multiple vehicles firing shots at each other.

Police responded to the 5000 block of El Camino Drive, near Academy and Flintridge, around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police said they determined that two to three vehicles drove north on El Camino Drive while people inside fired at each other.

Police said there were no reported injuries, but there was a minor crash at the scene when one of the vehicles hit a different car that wasn’t involved.

If you have information about this incident, you should call CSPD at 719-444-7000 or Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP.

Tom Kackley

Tom Kackley is a digital content producer at KOAA News 5. He has worked in southern Colorado since 2016.
