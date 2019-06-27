Hot cars, deadly consequences

With high temperatures on the way, News 5 is watching out for your safety with an important reminder.

Every summer Law Enforcement responds to calls about kids and animals in hot cars. Last year, 52 children died in hot cars. That’s the deadliest year on record in the past 20 years according to the National Safety Council.

The best thing to do is not leave kids or pets inside the car. However, if you do spot someone in a hot car at risk of over heating there are steps you should take.

Thanks to a state law you can break in to a hot car to save an animal or child, but it’s not that simple! There are steps you must take before you smash that window.

First make sure the vehicle is locked and you can’t get in. Next, you have to try and make contact with the car’s owner. If you can’t get a hold of them you must dial 9-1-1. Only after these steps can you break in – because when that car heats up every second is important.

“They don’t have the ability to roll down windows or exit the car on their own and the temperature in the car can increase quickly, to the point where they could pass out or possibly even die,” said CSPD Crime Prevention Officer Sid Santos.

After you break the window, you have to stick around and wait for Officers. If you don’t follow the proper steps before saving a pet or a kid you could face charges.

Of course, the best solution is to not leave animals or pets in the car at all during these hot summer months.