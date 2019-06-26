Woman taken into custody, accused of spitting on Eric Trump

CHICAGO (AP) – President Donald Trump’s son Eric Trump says the U.S. Secret Service took an employee of a Chicago cocktail lounge into custody after she spit on him.

Eric Trump told Breitbart News in a telephone interview that it was “purely a disgusting act by somebody who clearly has emotional problems.”

His comments came after reports of the alleged spitting incident Tuesday night at The Aviary in Chicago’s West Loop area. The Associated Press sent an email Wednesday seeking comment on behalf of the lounge.

Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said on Twitter that officers assisted the Secret Service with a “law enforcement matter” and referred inquiries to the agency.

The Secret Service, White House and Trump Organization, which Eric Trump helps run, didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)