Vet walks 2,600 miles to support Wounded Warriors

(KHQ/NBC News) – A Florida veteran is nearing the end of cross-country walk to suppor the Wounded Warrior Project.

Ken Brock spent nine and a half years as a military police investigator.

This week he’s passing through Idaho with his service dog, pam, by his side.

Brock left Keystone Heights, Florida back on February 1st.  He hopes to make it to Coeur d’Alene, Idaho by the 4th of July.

“I’m doing it for the soldiers that are still fighting a battle, from the war and PTSD and amputation to traumatic brain injuries,” he says.

So far, Brock has walked more than 2,600 miles.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2Ne8but

