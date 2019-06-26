How to stay safe in summer heat

So far this June, temperatures in Colorado Springs and Pueblo have been trending below average, by about 2 degrees. Colorado Springs officially made it to 90° today for the first time this year! Pueblo has yet to see their first 100° day this year. Before today, it has been 280 days since Colorado Springs was 90° or above. Several days of warmer than average temperatures are likely from now, through the weekend.

Because summer has had a slow start, us Coloradans have been out of practice when it comes to heat safety. Here are a few tips to refresh your memory:

When outdoors

The high altitude of Colorado, leaves us vulnerable to the sun’s rays and dehydration. Drinking plenty of water can go a long way for your safety. Water is best and preferable over sugary or alcoholic beverages. Wearing loose, light clothing is helpful. There are also clothing options that have SPF protection. And do not forget to lather up on the sunscreen! Dermatologists recommend SPF 30 or higher.

No matter what brings you outside, be it work or recreation, keep tabs on the state of your body. Take breaks in the shade whenever possible. Strenuous outdoor activities should be avoided when temperatures become dangerously high. Try to take your hike or run in the morning or evening hours, when the temperatures have cooled.

Look before you lock

Never leave a child or pet inside a locked car on a warm day. On a 90° afternoon, within 30 minutes the internal car temperature can rise to 124° and to 133° within 60 minutes. An easy way to remind yourself to “look before you lock” would be to put your wallet or purse in the backseat. Or you can even go as far as putting one of your shoes in the backseat!

Know signs of heat illness

Study the chart below so you can distinguish between heat exhaustion and heat stroke.