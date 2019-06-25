Iran’s president says White House is ‘afflicted by mental retardation’

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – Iran’s president is mocking President Donald Trump, going so far as to say that the White House is “afflicted by mental retardation.”

The comments by Hassan Rouhani came after the Trump administration sanctioned Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Monday.

Rouhani said the decision meant the “certain failure” of the White House’s efforts. He also criticized U.S. officials for wanting to sanction Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

Rouhani called the sanctions “outrageous and idiotic.” He said the decision meant the “certain failure” of the White House’s efforts. He spoke in a live television address on Tuesday.

An exasperated Rouhani said: “You sanction the foreign minister simultaneously with a request for talks?”

U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton said Trump is open to real negotiations and “all that Iran needs to do is walk through that open door”

Bolton spoke at a high-profile trilateral security summit in Jerusalem on Tuesday.

He said American envoys are surging across the region in hopes of finding a path out of escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran but that the silence of the Islamic Republic has been “deafening.”

Bolton said: “There is simply no evidence that Iran has made the strategic decision to renounce nuclear weapons.”

