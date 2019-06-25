Hill Climb preps require coordinating with summit house construction

PIKES PEAK – The Pikes Peak International Hill Climb moves onto America’s Mountain this week. “Coordination times three probably, the way it’s running right now,” said America’s Mountain, Manger, Jack Glavan. This year the finish area is also a major construction zone for the new summit house.

Construction can’t let up because it is race week. Summer days have to be maximized for the construction. “May and June were not kind to us,” said Glavan, “We probably had eight good production days for work…we had planned to do a lot more concrete pours. We were able to only get two in.” Workers are now pushing to get back on track.

It means sharing space during race week. Drivers practice from dawn to around 9:00 a.m. “G.E. Johnson’s [Construction] actually coming in at four in the morning to get up to the construction site before we start practice.”

The finish line is at its usual spot. Just yards past it, construction encroaches in the finish area. Race organizers and construction managers are coordinating. “We’ve kind of re-done some of the pinch points just so the racers can decelerate safely,” said Glavan.

On race day, builders have the day off. Before leaving for the weekend, they will leave as much space as possible. “They’re going to tuck their equipment in as far off the site as they can to allow the rest of the vehicles to fill up the rest of the summit. It’s going to be a compact, congested area.” The space has been closely assessed. Organizers know they have room for 115 cars at the summit.

The Pikes Peak International Hill Climb happens Sunday June 30th.