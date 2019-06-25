Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
CSFD recovers truck reported stolen in 2013 from Quail Lake

Quail-Lake-truck
Photo of a truck recovered from Quail Lake (CSFD)

COLORADO SPRINGS – The Colorado Springs Fire Department made an unexpected discovery Monday night during training at Quail Lake.

Firefighters were training with sonar and dive equipment Monday night when they discovered a Toyota Tacoma underwater.

Firefighters recovered the license plates, which revealed the truck was reported stolen in 2013. The truck was found near the boat ramp, which made it a little easier to pull out of the water.

It’s not clear if the truck was green before it sank, but it is now.

Tom Kackley

Tom Kackley

Tom Kackley is a digital content producer at KOAA News 5. He has worked in southern Colorado since 2016.
