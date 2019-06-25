CSFD recovers truck reported stolen in 2013 from Quail Lake

COLORADO SPRINGS – The Colorado Springs Fire Department made an unexpected discovery Monday night during training at Quail Lake.
Firefighters were training with sonar and dive equipment Monday night when they discovered a Toyota Tacoma underwater.
Firefighters recovered the license plates, which revealed the truck was reported stolen in 2013. The truck was found near the boat ramp, which made it a little easier to pull out of the water.
It’s not clear if the truck was green before it sank, but it is now.
More shots of the truck and extraction at #quaillake. pic.twitter.com/Tgj1FtGMgd
— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) June 25, 2019