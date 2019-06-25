Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Acting Customs and Border Protection commissioner to step down

John Sanders
Acting U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner John Sanders, left, joins Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., right, an ally of President Donald Trump, as Graham announces his proposal to revamp laws that affect Central American migrants seeking asylum to enter the U.S., on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, May 15, 2019. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The acting commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection says he’s stepping down amid outrage over his agency’s treatment of detained migrant children.

John Sanders said in a message to CBP employees Tuesday that he would resign on July 5.

CBP is the agency that apprehends and first detains migrant parents and children crossing the U.S.-Mexico border. Lawyers who visited CBP facilities last week described squalid conditions: inadequate food, lack of medical care, and children trying to care for toddlers.

Six children have died since late last year after being detained by CBP.

Sanders pushed Congress to pass $4.5 billion in humanitarian funding. In an interview last week with The Associated Press, Sanders talked about how the deaths “impacted him profoundly.”

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
CSPD discusses “Slow Down Colorado Springs” program

CSPD discusses “Slow Down Colorado Springs” program

1:45 pm
Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos to visit Colorado Springs Wednesday

Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos to visit Colorado Springs Wednesday

1:23 pm
Acting Customs and Border Protection commissioner to step down

Acting Customs and Border Protection commissioner to step down

12:54 pm
CSPD discusses “Slow Down Colorado Springs” program
Covering Colorado

CSPD discusses “Slow Down Colorado Springs” program

Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos to visit Colorado Springs Wednesday
Covering Colorado

Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos to visit Colorado Springs Wednesday

Acting Customs and Border Protection commissioner to step down
News

Acting Customs and Border Protection commissioner to step down

Scroll to top
Skip to content