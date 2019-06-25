A warm evening ahead with even hotter conditions Wednesday

Tonight’s Forecast:

It’s been a toasty day across Southern Colorado! Highs in the 80s and 90s will lead to a mild evening. Some afternoon clouds and isolated showers will help bring temperatures down a bit through the dinner hour. Overnight temperatures will drop to the 50s along the front range and into the Plains, and 40s in the mountains, under a mostly clear sky.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low – 53; High – 87. Wednesday morning will be mild, to the low 50s near 5-6 am. Tomorrow is bike to work day! The weather conditions will be beautiful for the festivities. The sky will be clear and temperatures will skyrocket. By 9 am, we will likely be in the 70s! Afternoon temperatures are trending in the upper 80s, with just a few clouds in the sky to provide shade. Drink plenty of water this week!

PUEBLO: Low – 54; High – 94. Overnight will be mild to the 50s, with mostly clear conditions and light winds. Wednesday afternoon will be another hot one, with more summer heat on the way. Expect a high of about 94 in Pueblo, and low to mid 90s for Pueblo county. The sky will be mostly sunny, so wear that sunscreen and stay hydrated.

CANON CITY: Low – 55; High – 91. Tonight, temperatures will drop to the low 50s with a partly cloudy sky. Wednesday will be warm, reaching the low 90s in town! Enjoy the summer heat, but stay safe with sunscreen and plenty of water. The sky will be mostly sunny with a few afternoon clouds.

WOODLAND PARK: Low – 45; High – 77. Overnight will be cool, to the mid 40s in Woodland Park. Wednesday we will see a quick warm up in the morning under a sunny sky. The afternoon high of 77 degrees will feel great! Enjoy some time outside Wednesday, but be aware an afternoon shower is possible.

TRI-LAKES: Low – 40s; High – 70s/80s. The Tri-lakes will see a calm night, dropping to the upper 40s. Wednesday starts clear with sunshine, followed by a few afternoon clouds but staying dry. Upper 70s and low 80s are forecast for the afternoon. Be sure to spend sometime outside, but wear the sunscreen if you do so!

PLAINS: Low – 50s; High – 90s. Enjoy the evening as temperatures cool to the 50s by early Wednesday morning. Another scorcher is likely on Wednesday, back to the mid 90s in the Plains. You will have little reprieve from the heat with a lack of clouds in the first half of the day. But, in the evening a few thunderstorms are possible in the eastern Plains. Watch for stronger wind gusts and possible hail in these storms.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low – 50s; High – 80s/90s. Overnight, far southern Colorado will drop to the 50s. The sky will be sunny on Wednesday with a few afternoon clouds. Walsenburg will rise to the 80s tomorrow, and Trinidad will likely see low 90s. The trend for Wednesday looks mostly dry, but an isolated evening shower is possible.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Through the rest of the week, the outlook is hot and dry! Colorado Springs is forecast to hit 90 degrees for the first time this year, likely by Friday. With these hot and dry conditions, we will watch fire weather conditions very carefully by the end of the week. This weekend is trending hot on Saturday, and slightly cooler Sunday with a few thunderstorms possible.