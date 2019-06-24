Utah woman reported missing after catching ride from airport

SALT LAKE CITY – Police are looking for a 23-year-old woman who disappeared after she caught a Lyft ride home from the airport in Salt Lake City on June 17.

Authorities are searching for 23-year-old Mackenzie Lueck, who’s been missing since last Monday morning.

Her family said she flew home from California after attending her grandmother’s funeral. Her mother said she texted her to say she was back in Salt Lake City. That was the last anyone had heard from her.

Lueck reportedly booked the Lyft to an address in North Salt Lake, but her friends say she lives in the downtown area.

Police said they have been in contact with the Lyft driver, and that person is cooperating. Lyft said the driver continued to provide rides after Lueck’s ride and there weren’t any irregularities with Lueck’s ride.

Lyft said it is assisting Salt Lake City police with their investigation.