Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Truck driver charged with seven homicides in motorcycle crash

New Hampshire motorcycle crash
At least 7 people were killed in New Hampshire when a heavy duty picky hit a convoy of motorcyclists. (Miranda Thompson via AP)

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) – The driver of a truck in a crash that killed seven motorcyclists has been charged with seven counts of negligent homicide.

The New Hampshire attorney general’s office says 23-year-old Volodymyr Zhukovskyy was arrested Monday morning at his home in West Springfield, Massachusetts.

He is expected to make a court appearance Monday afternoon in Springfield.

A man who answered the phone at the home of Zhukovskyy’s family and would identify himself only as his brother-in-law says the family is in shock and feeling the same pain as everyone else but couldn’t say whether the driver was right or wrong.

  • New Hampshire motorcycle crash
    At least 7 people were killed in New Hampshire when a heavy duty picky hit a convoy of motorcyclists. (Miranda Thompson via AP)

Investigators say Zhukovskyy’s pickup truck towing a flatbed trailer collided with a group of 10 motorcycles Friday on a two-lane highway in northern New Hampshire.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
CDOT breaks ground on Highway 24 resurfacing project

CDOT breaks ground on Highway 24 resurfacing project

11:40 am
Truck driver charged with seven homicides in motorcycle crash

Truck driver charged with seven homicides in motorcycle crash

11:03 am
This week could bring the first 90 degree temperature of the year Colorado Springs and Denver

This week could bring the first 90 degree temperature of the year Colorado Springs and Denver

10:15 am
CDOT breaks ground on Highway 24 resurfacing project
Covering Colorado

CDOT breaks ground on Highway 24 resurfacing project

Truck driver charged with seven homicides in motorcycle crash
News

Truck driver charged with seven homicides in motorcycle crash

This week could bring the first 90 degree temperature of the year Colorado Springs and Denver
Covering Colorado

This week could bring the first 90 degree temperature of the year Colorado Springs and Denver

Scroll to top
Skip to content