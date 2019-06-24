Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Suspect in Nebraska murder slashes neck during trial

WILBER, Neb. (AP) — A man accused in the 2017 slaying of a Nebraska woman slashed his neck and fell from a wheelchair during his murder trial.

Fifty-two-year-old Aubrey Trail yelled “Bailey is innocent, and I curse you all” Monday before swiping something across his neck in the courtroom in Wilber, 35 miles (56 kilometers) southwest of Lincoln. Deputies rushed to help as Trail lay bleeding on the floor.

It is unclear when the trial will resume, or how badly Trail is injured. Authorities say he’s had a stroke and two heart attacks since his arrest.

Trail and 25-year-old Bailey Boswell are charged with first-degree murder in the killing and dismemberment of 24-year-old Sydney Loofe.

Prosecutors say the pair planned Loofe’s abduction and killing. Trail’s attorney says her death was an accident during a consensual sex fantasy.

Boswell awaits trial.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Roundabout project coming to Ivywild neighborhood next month

Roundabout project coming to Ivywild neighborhood next month

10:03 pm
Pueblo City Council approves animal shelter contract

Pueblo City Council approves animal shelter contract

10:03 pm
News 5 Investigates: Life-saving medicine getting trashed instead of going to people who can’t afford it

News 5 Investigates: Life-saving medicine getting trashed instead of going to people who can’t afford it

9:26 pm
Roundabout project coming to Ivywild neighborhood next month
Covering Colorado

Roundabout project coming to Ivywild neighborhood next month

Pueblo City Council approves animal shelter contract
Covering Colorado

Pueblo City Council approves animal shelter contract

News 5 Investigates: Life-saving medicine getting trashed instead of going to people who can’t afford it
News5 Investigates

News 5 Investigates: Life-saving medicine getting trashed instead of going to people who can’t afford it

Scroll to top
Skip to content