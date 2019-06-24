Summer heat builds to the 90s this week

Tonight’s Forecast:

Early this morning, Colorado Springs broke the record low of 41 degrees, but tonight will be much more mild. Temperatures will drop to the 40s and 50s for southern Colorado. The mild overnight temperatures will show a change in the weather pattern. Heat will continue to build this week under a ridge of high pressure.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low – 50; High – 82. After skyrocketing to nearly 80 degrees today, this evening will be mild as temperatures gradually cool down. Overnight we will drop to the low 50s under mostly clear conditions and a few clouds. Tomorrow will be partly cloudy, with a slight chance of rain. Afternoon highs will be in the low 80s.

PUEBLO: Low – 51; High – 90. Tonight, temperatures will drop to the low 50s under a mostly clear sky. Tomorrow will start clear with a few clouds in the afternoon. Tuesday will be another hot one, to the low 90s. Make sure to practice heat safety this week and keeping yourself and loved ones cool.

CANON CITY: Low – 52; High – 88. Tonight will be mild to the low 50s in Canon City. Tomorrow will warm up quickly to the upper 80s. The sun will be powerful, so be sure to apply sunscreen. A stray afternoon shower is possible, but should be short-lived.

WOODLAND PARK: Low – 41; High – 72. Overnight temperatures will be chilly, to the 40s, but much more mild than the past few days. Tomorrow, temperatures will climb to a comfortable 72, making for a great day to be outside. Do watch for a stray shower though, with possible lightning in the early afternoon hours.

TRI-LAKES: Low – 40s; High – 70s. A warm day will be followed by a cool evening, dropping to the 40s quickly after the sun goes down. Tonight will be partly cloudy, but starts clear on Tuesday morning. A summer-like Tuesday is in store, to the upper 70s. An early afternoon shower or thunderstorm is possible tomorrow, but with minimal impacts.

PLAINS: Low – 50s; High – 90s. This evening a stray shower is possible, but with dry air at the surface, only light rain and gusty wind is likely. Overnight will be mild in the 50s. Then we warm up quickly tomorrow afternoon, to the low to mid 90s. Expect a hot day with limited cloud cover.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low – 40s; High – 80s. A dry evening is in store, with temperatures dropping to the upper 40s by Tuesday morning. Then we warm up quickly tomorrow afternoon to the mid to upper 80s. The sky will be mostly sunny Tuesday with a few clouds. An isolated shower is possible, but with minimal impacts.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK:

Hot air and dry skies continue through the week with limited rain chances. Dry air at the ground and a stable atmosphere is going to limit rain chances this week for the most part. The hottest air of the year will arrive by Thursday and Friday with 90s along the front range and a few triple digits possible in the Plains. Expect the warmer than average temperatures to continue into this weekend.