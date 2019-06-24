One victim identified in deadly Pueblo bus crash

PUEBLO COUNTY – The Archdiocese of Santa Fe Seminarians have identified one of the victims that was killed in the crash involving a passenger bus Sunday on southbound I-25, north of Pueblo.

According to the church’s Facebook post, John Paul Marshall was with the Youth Group in the tragic accident that killed two people and injured multiple.

The bus was carrying a group from the University of New Mexico Aquinas Newman Center back home from the Steubenville Youth Conference in Denver over the weekend. The bus veered off the interstate and hit a bridge structure, where it came to a stop. Colorado State Patrol said the driver might have been suffering from a seizure or a medical episode at the time of the crash. He was ejected from the bus.

13 people were injured in the, 10 children and three adults. Six people injured were treated and released Sunday. Seven others remain hospitalized and at least one is in critical condition.

On Wednesday, June 26 there will be a special Mass at 6 p.m. at the Aquinas Newman Center in Sante Fe, New Mexico.

The crash remains under investigation and Colorado State Patrol is asking any witnesses to the crash to call 719-544-2424.

