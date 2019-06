The Perrigo company is voluntarily recalling baby formula sold at Walmart because it could contain “metal foreign matter.”

The company announced the recall covers more than 23,000 containers with the lot code C26EVFV with a use by date of Feb. 26, 2021.

The recall was issued after a consumer reported it. So far, there have been no adverse reactions reported.

If you’re affected by the recall, return it to any Walmart store for a refund.