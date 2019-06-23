Still chilly on Sunday with a big warm up next week

Today’s Forecast:

Sunday remains cooler than average, with more sunshine and limited rain. After a chilly morning, expect temperatures in the 50s in the mountains, 60s along the front range, and 70s in the Plains this afternoon. A few more clouds develop with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms after 11 am and ending near dinner. Rain today will be less widespread and the severe weather threat is lower than Saturday.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High – 64; Low – 44. A chilly summer day is ahead, but the sunshine will help the weather feel more comfortable. Highs will reach the mid 60s this afternoon, and the sky will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Rain is possible as early as 11 am through dinner time. The rain will be spotty with isolated lightning. Tonight will be cool and mostly clear, to the 40s.

PUEBLO: High – 72; Low – 47. Pueblo will be mostly sunny this afternoon, and a shower is possible. Temperatures will be cool in the low 70s. Showers are possible later this afternoon through the early evening, and thunder is possible. Tonight will be in the upper 40s with a clear sky.

CANON CITY: High – 69; Low – 46. Today will be below average, to the upper 60s in Canon City. A stray shower is possible this afternoon, but less likely than yesterday. The rain should generally be light with isolated lightning possible. Tonight will be mostly clear to the 40s.

WOODLAND PARK: High – 55; Low – 37. A cool day is in store for Woodland Park and Teller county, to the 50s. The sky will be partly cloudy with rain starting as soon as 11 am. The showers today will be short-lived and generally weak. Grab the jacket as you head out and about! Tonight will be cold, but remain above freezing.

TRI-LAKES: High – 50s; Low – 30s. Monument hill and Tri-lakes will be in the upper 50s this afternoon. This morning was chilly in the 30s! The sky will be partly cloudy this afternoon with a chance of showers, generally weak but with lightning possible. Tonight will be cold to the upper 30s.

PLAINS: High – 70s; Low – 40s. Expect today to be mild in the 70s, but still well below average. Thunderstorms are once again likely this afternoon, but with limited coverage. The severe weather threat is not zero, but it remains low today. Small hail and heavy rain is possible.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High – 60s/70s; Low – 40s. Today is looking dry with only a small chance of rain in far southern Colorado. Temperatures in Walsenburg and Huerfano county will be in the upper 60s, Trinidad will make it to the low 70s today. The sky will be partly cloudy this afternoon.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Hot and dry summer conditions will return next week. Expect to be a little hotter each day, peaking in the 90s for many on Friday. Every day next week will be filled with sunshine, but isolated thunderstorms may be possible Tuesday-Thursday.