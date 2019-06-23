Ready for Summer?…It’s Headed Our Way!

Tonight’s Forecast:

That persistent upper level low, scooting through Northern Colorado, will be moving into the Dakotas later tonight. In the meantime, the energy associated with it still brings the chance for an isolated rain shower or thunderstorm for this evening, primarily for the Palmer Ridge and northern counties. The chance for rain decreases the further south you are. Winds will begin to die down, skies will begin to clear, and we’ll look forward to one more night of cool temperatures with lows in the 30s for the Palmer Ridge, 40s for the Pikes Peak Region, and upper 40s for Pueblo. The San Luis Valley has a Freeze Warning in effect through Monday morning…(Is this late June!?)

Monday will bring a fresh change to the weather with mostly clear skies and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s for the Springs with lower 80s for Pueblo.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High – 77; Low – 44. Tonight, isolated rain showers early, becoming mostly clear by morning. Lows in the mid-40s. Mostly sunny skies on Monday and warmer with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

PUEBLO: High – 84; Low – 47. Breezy early, then becoming mostly clear tonight with lows in the upper 40s. Warmer and mostly sunny on Monday with highs in the mid-80s.

CANON CITY: High – 81; Low – 46. Breezy early, then becoming mostly clear tonight with lows in the mid-40s. Warmer and mostly sunny on Monday with highs in the lower 80s.

WOODLAND PARK: High – 69; Low – 37. Tonight, isolated rain showers early, becoming mostly clear by morning. Lows in the upper 30s. Mostly sunny skies on Monday with a chance for an isolated late day thunderstorm. Warmer with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TRI-LAKES: High – 60s; Low – 30s. Isolated rain showers ending early tonight, then becoming mostly clear by morning. Lows in the 30s. Mostly sunny skies on Monday and warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

PLAINS: High –80s; Low – 40s. Showers and thunderstorms ending early tonight, then becoming mostly clear with lows in the 40s and 50s. Warmer on Monday and mostly sunny with highs in the 80s.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High – 70s; Low – 40s. Mostly clear tonight with lows in the 40s. Mostly sunny on Monday and warmer with highs in the 70s.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK:

On Monday, drier and more stable air works into the state which will do two things: (1) bring us mostly clear skies and few chances of afternoon showers/storms, and (2), really allow us to heat up. As we work our way through the next week, temperatures will rapidly climb into the upper 80s for the Springs and lower 90s for Pueblo by Wednesday. This dome of hot air will stay with us clear through next weekend! There will be some isolated chances for afternoon thunderstorms sprinkled in during the week, primarily for the mountains. This is Colorado getting into its summertime routine of afternoon heating and thunderstorm convection. But, for everyone who has been asking, it looks like Summer is finally here!