Family says Beth Chapman of bounty hunting fame in medically-induced coma

HAWAII – According to news agency, Hawaii News Now, reality star Beth Chapman has been admitted to the intensive care unit at the Queen’s Medical Center in Hawaii and is in a medically-induced coma.

Her family confirmed this in a statement released Saturday, as well as on social media.

Please say your prayers for Beth right now thank you love you — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) June 23, 2019

Chapman is the wife of Hawaii-based bounty hunter and reality TV star, Duane “Dog” Chapman. Otherwise known as “Dog the Bounty Hunter.” She has battled cancer for several years.

According to Hawaii News Now, Duane Chapman said he and his family “humbly ask everyone to please pray for Beth.”

Beth Chapman underwent successful throat cancer surgery in 2017, but learned last year that the cancer had returned.