Truck slams into motorcycle convoy of former Marines and spouses

NEW HAMPSHIRE – A group of former Marines out for a ride in rural New Hampshire were hit by a Dodge Ram 2500 Friday night, killing 7 members of the Marine JarHeads MC and their spouses.

State Patrol is asking for help from anyone who may have photos, videos, or other information to help them determine what caused the crash.

The 23-year-old driver of the heavy duty pickup hauling a trailer was working for a transportation company out of Massachusetts when he hit the motorcycle convoy on U.S. 2 in Randolph. State Patrol noted there are skid marks on the road before the truck crossed into oncoming traffic.















Photos from witness Miranda Thompson show shattered motorcycles spread across the road, the pickup in flames and stunned motorcyclists.

“There was debris everywhere,” said Miranda Thompson, 21, of Manchester, who was several cars back and recalled seeing a truck in flames on the side of the highway and six motorcycles.

“People were in the grass. There were people putting tourniquets on people, trying to make sure they didn’t move,” she said.

A total of 10 motorcycles were involved in the crash. The names of the deceased and injured have not been released as authorities work to contact next of kin.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)