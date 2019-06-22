Showers and thunderstorms will be widespread Saturday, with cooler temperatures

Today’s Forecast:

Widespread rain and thunderstorms are likely this afternoon, with some severe weather possible. After an overcast start, the clouds will break up and allow temperatures to rise to the 60s and 70s along I-25 and into the Plains. The areas in the eastern Plains and south of HWY 50 have the higher severe weather potential today, with hail and torrential rain being the main hazards.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High – 64; Low – 43. A cool and cloudy start will be followed by broken cloud cover this afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms will start near lunch time and continue off and on all day. Most activity will be just rain, but a thunderstorm is possible today with small hail. Temperatures will be cool, to the mid 60s at most.

PUEBLO: High – 73; Low – 47. Pueblo will see a bit of clearing after the morning overcast sky. Temperatures will reach the low 70s today. Thunderstorms are likely this afternoon, and we may see multiple rounds today. Some storms may contain hail, but that chance remains more in eastern Pueblo county.

CANON CITY: High – 67; Low – 46. Canon city will make it to the upper 60s today with partly to mostly cloudy conditions. Showers with isolated thunder are possible all afternoon, with a few rounds likely. Storms may last past sunset.

WOODLAND PARK: High – 59; Low – 35. The cool and cloudy start will evolve into a cool and mostly cloudy afternoon. Showers will start late morning and transition into heavier rain with isolated thunder. Most of the activity will just be rain due to the cooler temperatures.

TRI-LAKES: High – 50s; Low – 30s. Showers are possible off and on all afternoon into the evening. The severe weather potential is low due to cool air. Isolated showers may have lightning and heavy rain. Plan a rain coat or umbrella in your attire today!

PLAINS: High – 70s; Low – 40s. The sky should clear a bit this afternoon and temperatures will climb into the 70s. Unfortunately this lends to more energy building in the atmosphere for more powerful thunderstorms. Mountain rain will eventually move east into the Plains this afternoon and gain strength. Watch for multiple rounds of rain with isolated strong storms.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High – 60s; Low – 40s. The amount of heating we see today will determine the severe weather threat this afternoon. But if the sky stays mostly cloudy and temperatures stay in the 60s, the hail threat should stay low. What will be the main concern today is heavy rain likely with multiple rounds of showers. The Spring Burn Scar will be monitored closely for flash flooding concerns.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK:

Sunday will be even cooler, to the 50s and 60s for most of southern Colorado. The rain potential remains on Sunday, but the severe weather threat will be minimal and the rain will be a bit more spotty. Then the weather flips the opposite way next week with increasing temperatures each day and a mostly dry outlook. Temperatures will quickly climb to the 80s and 90s area-wide next week.