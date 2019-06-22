North Korea: President Trump sent personal letter to Kim Jong Un

WASHINGTON (NBC) – According to state-run North Korean news agency KCNA, Kim Jong Un received a personal letter from president President Trump and will put serious thought into its content.

KCNA did not give details on the letter but said Kim described it as “of excellent content.”

Kim said he would seriously contemplate the interesting content, according to the report.

Nuclear talks between the United States and North Korea remain stalled since the failed Hanoi summit.

The summit in Vietnam’s capital fizzled after the two sides failed to reconcile U.S. demands for North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons and North Korean demands for a lifting of punishing U.S.-led international sanctions.