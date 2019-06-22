Is THIS Summer?! Snow in the Mountains, Strong Storms on the Plains

Tonight’s Forecast:

A potent and unseasonal upper level low is wreaking winter havoc across the Rockies, bringing snow to the mountains and severe thunderstorms to the Plains. This afternoon and this evening, another round of strong thunderstorms will roll off of the mountains, onto the I-25 corridor, and eventually the Eastern Plains. Some of these thunderstorms will become severe, especially in the late afternoon and early evening east of I-25. Tonight, the storms will move towards Kansas, but they will be slow to do so and will keep a lot of their punch. Although the severity will diminish after sunset, they will still be strong with gusty winds, lightning and small hail. Light rain showers will remain scattered around southern Colorado during the overnight, with lows in the 40s.

Sunday will be the beginning of the end of our stormy weather pattern – one more day of thunderstorms and cool weather before we warm things up. Although the thunderstorms won’t be as widespread, they will once again be a threat to afternoon plans, especially along the Palmer Ridge and Eastern Plains. After a morning mixed with sun and clouds, temperatures will eventually climb into the upper 50s and lower 60s for the Springs, with slightly warmer temperatures for Pueblo and lower 70s for the Plains.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High – 61; Low – 42. Tonight, scattered strong storms early, then become scattered light rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Mostly cloudy to start Sunday with developing afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs just in the lower 60s.

PUEBLO: High – 70; Low – 47. Scattered strong storms early tonight, then a chance for scattered showers. Mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 40s. Partly cloudy on Sunday and cooler with a chance for afternoon thunderstorms once again, but not as strong or as widespread. Highs near 70.

CANON CITY: High – 68; Low – 47. Scattered strong storms early tonight, then a chance for scattered showers. Mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 40s. Partly cloudy on Sunday and cooler with a chance for afternoon thunderstorms once again, but not as strong or as widespread. Highs in the upper 60s.

WOODLAND PARK: High – 52; Low – 35. Mostly cloudy tonight with a chance for scattered rain showers early, then a chance for scattered snow showers by early morning. Lows in the lower to mid-30s. A few peaks of sun on Sunday, but otherwise mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms once again developing by the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

TRI-LAKES: High – 50s; Low – 30s. Tonight, scattered strong storms early, then changing to scattered light rain showers. Lows in the mid-30s. Mostly cloudy to start Sunday with developing afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs just in the upper 50s.

PLAINS: High – 70s; Low – 40s. Scattered strong thunderstorms early tonight, transitioning to light rain showers during the overnight period. Mostly cloudy otherwise with lows in the 40s. Partly cloudy on Sunday with a chance for a late afternoon shower or thunderstorms and highs in the lower 70s.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High – 60s; Low – 40s. Scattered strong thunderstorms early tonight, then becoming, transitioning to a mostly cloudy night with lows in the 40s. Partly cloudy on Sunday and cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK:

After Sunday, it’s time for Mother Nature to usher in Summertime! Monday will bring a rebound in afternoon temperatures with highs in the upper 70s. From Tuesday onward, it’s a climb into the lower, mid, and eventually upper 80s by the end of the week. An occasional afternoon shower or T-storm is possible in the mountains, but at this time, things look to remain quiet and hot for the upcoming work week. In fact, we could even see a few 100 degree readings in the Pueblo area by Friday!