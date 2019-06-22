Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
9 dead as skydiving plane crashes in Hawaii

HONOLULU (AP) – A team of federal crash investigators is being sent to Hawaii to determine why a plane carrying parachutists crashed, killing nine people.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor said preliminary reports indicate the crash occurred as the plane took off from a small airport north of Honolulu.

The twin-engine Beechcraft BE65 crashed Friday near Dillingham Airfield on Oahu’s North Shore.

The plane was destroyed by fire near a perimeter fence.

The National Transportation Safety Board isn’t expected to release a report on the cause of the crash for about a year.

9:40 p.m.

Honolulu’s fire chief says a plane that crashed Friday night, killing nine people on board, was used in a skydiving operation.

Fire chief Manuel Neves said there were no survivors in the crash near Dillingham Airfield on Oahu’s North Shore.

The plane in flames when firefighters arrived.

Names of the victims have not been released.

Neves says some family members stayed at the airport while the flight took off.

9:21 p.m.

Authorities in Hawaii are investigating after nine people were killed in a small plane crash.

The crash occurred Friday evening on the North Shore of Oahu. Officials say there were no survivors in the crash at Dillingham Airfield.

Honolulu Police Chief Manuel Neves said the plane was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived. The crash was far from the airfield’s runway, near perimeter fencing.

Other details of the crash weren’t immediately known.

Names of the victims have not been released.

