Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Woman dies in rafting accident in southwest Colorado

DURANGO, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say a woman died in a rafting accident on a guided trip on the San Juan River in southwest Colorado.

The Durango Herald reports the raft she was in flipped in a whitewater section of the river north of Pagosa Springs on Thursday morning. The woman, whose name, age and hometown haven’t been released, was swept about 3 miles downstream.

Chief Randy Larson with the Pagosa Fire Protection District says a guide in another boat caught up to her on an island in the middle of the river and started CPR. The woman was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

She was wearing a life jacket, a helmet and either a wetsuit or drysuit when she fell into the water.

No other details were released.

___

Information from: Durango Herald, http://www.durangoherald.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Woman dies in rafting accident in southwest Colorado

Woman dies in rafting accident in southwest Colorado

5:34 pm
Cem Duzel thanks community for support during his recovery

Cem Duzel thanks community for support during his recovery

5:22 pm
Dutch Bros ends partnership with Oregon lobbying group

Dutch Bros ends partnership with Oregon lobbying group

4:41 pm
Woman dies in rafting accident in southwest Colorado
AP - Colorado News

Woman dies in rafting accident in southwest Colorado

Cem Duzel thanks community for support during his recovery
Covering Colorado

Cem Duzel thanks community for support during his recovery

Dutch Bros ends partnership with Oregon lobbying group
Covering Colorado

Dutch Bros ends partnership with Oregon lobbying group

Scroll to top
Skip to content