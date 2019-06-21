Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
WATCH: Massive explosion at Pennsylvania refinery caught on video

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – There are no reports of injuries or evacuations after an early morning fire broke out at a 150-year-old refinery complex in Philadelphia.

Firefighters have contained the blaze at the Philadelphia Energy Solutions Refining Complex, which erupted before 4 a.m. Friday.

Residents heard and felt explosions and flames shot into the sky, turning night into day.

The cause of the fire is still unclear. It’s the second fire at the refinery in one month, following a June 10 fire in which no injuries were reported.

According to its website, the complex produces 335,000 barrels of crude oil daily. Philadelphia Energy Solutions says the oil refining complex is the largest on the U.S. Eastern Seaboard.

Some commuter buses are being detoured.

Messages seeking comment from the company have not been returned.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Associated Press

Associated Press

